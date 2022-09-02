Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning its going to be a humid day with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Today we are expected to reach a high of 94 the showers will be isolated to scattered some areas will remain dry .

Daily chances of rain continue ; if you had plans this weekend don’t forget to take your umbrella with you because rain chance increase.

This weekend wide spread showers and thunderstorms will be possible , some of this storms could produce lots of heavy rainfall at times so there is a slight risk of flooding for south Texas .

This weekend into early next week highs in the low 90s to upper 80s with rain chances continuing.

Stay up to date with your local weather for this weekend into early next week.

Have a great day and weekend .

