State approves Webb County’s request for district-wide voting sites

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Election Day is coming but people who live in Webb County will have to wait longer to know the official list of candidates running for county seats.

Elections season is in full swing and while a lawsuit in El Cenizo pushed back the release of sample ballots for Webb County both the Democratic and Republican parties say they are more than ready for the November Elections.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says there was some litigation on the sample ballots, so their timeline got pushed back.

“Some of the political subdivisions have still not given me full ballots or list, or order of how their candidates are going to appear on the ballot”, said Castillo.

Webb County Republican Party Chair Luis de la Garza says they are seeing a tremendous increase in interest which hopefully will translate into votes come November.

De la Garza says for the first time, the Republican Party has two candidates running for Webb County positions.

They consist of a Justice of the Peace Position and Constable Office for Precinct One.

In the Democratic party, we know of one candidate running for the constable’s office for precinct one; however, the complete list has not been disclosed at this time by the party.

Sylvia Bruni says they expect their large community to show up to vote in the general election.

“Laredo, Webb County has an enormous, enormous voice in its vote. Over 144,000 registered voters”, said Bruni.

Some good news for voters of Webb County, district-wide polling sites have been approved for the upcoming elections.

This means that similar to early voting, anyone can go to these locations and cast their votes no matter where they live and what precinct they belong to.

“By being able to vote in any precinct, we will have more voter participation, and it will be easier for the voters. Now, other counties that have used it, have experienced a bigger participation in numbers and in people voting. So I’m hoping that in Webb County we will have the same results”, said Castillo.

Once the Webb County Commissioners vote on the proposed locations for these district-wide polling sites, the elections office will announce them and their hours of operations.

