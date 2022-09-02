TAMIU holds mock sexual assault trial for nursing students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - TAMIU is getting its nurses ready to treat their patients at the hospital and during legal matters.

On Friday, the university held a mock trial to show students what they could experience in court.

First responders such as nurses are putting their lives on the line to help those in need and TAMIU is shaping its nursing students to save lives in the hospital and in court rooms.

Iris Wico is a nursing student at TAMIU who became interested in the mock trial offered by the university.

After taking part in the drill, she says she is grateful for the experience.

“I really expect to gain more knowledge in the case that I work to become an expert if there is any case that comes up”, said Wico.

She was one of the 200 students that attended the mock trial that consisted of a sexual assault case.

Rosario Benavides who is the manager of the Sane Program says students who took part in the event will receive credit to become a future sexual assault examiner.

She adds that this will benefit sexual assault patients who are treated in Laredo.

While the turnout was great, Rosario says there’s not enough nurses registering for the program.

“The nurses are traveling, they are becoming traveling nurses or some of the nurses, particularly those in the ER are not wanting to register for the pediatric program, and we are trying to focus on nurses that have that specialty on pediatrics”, said Benavides.

Benavides says during this event students learn how to deal with court proceedings that involve sexual assault trials.

She adds this will benefit sexual assault patients who are treated in Laredo since most of the cases are usually treated out of town.

If you are interested in applying for the program you can click here.

