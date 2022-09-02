Shop Local
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-year-old boy is hospitalized Thursday night after nearly drowning.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dellwood for a reported drowning at around 5:11 p.m.

Fire crews arrived and found a two-year-old child who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Paramedics were able to regain a pulse and the boy was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

