Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-year-old boy is hospitalized Thursday night after nearly drowning.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dellwood for a reported drowning at around 5:11 p.m.

Fire crews arrived and found a two-year-old child who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Paramedics were able to regain a pulse and the boy was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.