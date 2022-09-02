Zapata Hawks prepare to host Martin Tigers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Friday night which means it’s time for a whole slew of Laredo-area high school football teams to face-off.

In week two of the high school football season, the Zapata Hawks are getting ready to take on the Martin Tigers.

This week, Zapata will need to bring their A game, as they face the challenge of having players out due to covid-19.

Despite the hurdles, the hawks are ready to take homefield advantage as they battle the Tigers.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Zapata.

