Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Zapata Hawks prepare to host Martin Tigers

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Friday night which means it’s time for a whole slew of Laredo-area high school football teams to face-off.

In week two of the high school football season, the Zapata Hawks are getting ready to take on the Martin Tigers.

This week, Zapata will need to bring their A game, as they face the challenge of having players out due to covid-19.

Despite the hurdles, the hawks are ready to take homefield advantage as they battle the Tigers.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Zapata.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

2nd Half Score Guides LBJ over Martin
Wolves Pick Up Victory over Tigers
LBJ Wolves getting ready to take on the Martin Tigers
LBJ Wolves getting ready to take on the Martin Tigers