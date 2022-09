LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the teams tied at 20 going to the 4th quarter, it’s Flour Bluff that comes up with the only score over the final 12 minutes, leaving the Panthers on the wrong end of a 27-20 final score and dropping their record to 0-2 on the season.

