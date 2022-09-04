Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Still a Chance for Scattered Showers Early Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The deepest layer of moist air will edge away to our southeast this week. The atmosphere above will still be moist enough for an upper level disturbance, and waves in the upper level wind flow to produce more widely scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. The trend will be to more peeks at the sun, and by mid and late week, enough sun for temperatures to rise into the 90′s.

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
