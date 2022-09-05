Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river.

Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants and caught 16 others near Eagle Pass.

Authorities in Mexico caught 39 people on the other side of the border.

