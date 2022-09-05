Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river.

Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants and caught 16 others near Eagle Pass.

Authorities in Mexico caught 39 people on the other side of the border.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Popeyes restaurant
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield

Latest News

Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents
Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande
Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents
Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents