Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday.

It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour.

This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall.

During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions, abortion rights and investing in education.

This comes just weeks after suffering a bacteria infection that forced him to postpone a few campaign events.

