Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday.

It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour.

This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall.

During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions, abortion rights and investing in education.

This comes just weeks after suffering a bacteria infection that forced him to postpone a few campaign events.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.