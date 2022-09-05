Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It ain’t easy being cheesy, so let’s celebrate the traditional cheese pizza!

Monday is not only Labor Day, it’s also National Cheese Pizza Day.

We all know that pizza has endless possibilities but this is your chance to just indulge in the basics, bread, sauce, and mozzarella.

If you still want to add a little spice to your life, you could mix up the cheeses with some parmesan, feta, or romano!

No matter what your preference of pizza is, post your pie to social media with the hashtag National Cheese Pizza Day!

