Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It ain’t easy being cheesy, so let’s celebrate the traditional cheese pizza!

Monday is not only Labor Day, it’s also National Cheese Pizza Day.

We all know that pizza has endless possibilities but this is your chance to just indulge in the basics, bread, sauce, and mozzarella.

If you still want to add a little spice to your life, you could mix up the cheeses with some parmesan, feta, or romano!

No matter what your preference of pizza is, post your pie to social media with the hashtag National Cheese Pizza Day!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Popeyes restaurant
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
Scientists said the 'Doomsday glacier,' which could raise sea levels by several feet, is...
Melting of ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could raise sea levels by several feet, study says
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden visiting 2 swing states as midterm crunch time begins
Midwest Sterilization
EPA to visit Laredo to address ethylene oxide