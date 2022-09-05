City Council to discuss potential garbage collection rate increase

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo residents will have a chance to voice their concerns regarding a potential rate increase for garbage collection.

On the agenda is a public hearing for a proposed rate increase in the collection fee of garbage.

It’s being proposed to go from $18 to $20 a month plus an additional one dollar increase per year for the subsequent three years.

The additional trash bin fee will also potentially increase from $7 to $8 per month, plus an additional one dollar increase per year for the next four years.

Other increases will go towards commercial businesses and landfill tipping fees.

Residents in favor or against the change can go before City Council on Tuesday.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at council chambers.

