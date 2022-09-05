Shop Local
City of Laredo installing fiber optic lines; could create travel troubles on the road

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The installation of fiber optic lines could create some travel troubles for those who live in District Five.

According to the Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez, the City of Laredo is installing fiber lines around town.

Gutierrez says other areas have this type of equipment and pretty soon Laredo will be able to have access to broadband.

While he understands that this project might create some headaches for drivers, he is asking for the public’s patience.

“This council made it a priority to bring fiber into Laredo, and we’re certainly doing it.  So I ask the people to please be patient.  I know they’re ripping up yards, they’re ripping up streets, these companies are doing it, but it’s part of infrastructure that, the city is growing, obviously, but we need to better it when it comes to fiber and when it comes to broadband”, said Gutierrez.

