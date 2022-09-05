Cloudy Labor day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it is Monday if you had plans to celebrate Labor day outdoors don’t forget to take your umbrella with you.

Showers will be isolated to scattered some spot will remain dry and a high of 84.

Chances of rain continue for tomorrow with a high in the upper 80s but, as we head into the middle of the week rain chance decrease and highs go back to the low 90s.

Have a great day.

