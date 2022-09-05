Shop Local
EPA to visit Laredo to address ethylene oxide

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This month, the Environmental Protection Agency is set to visit the Laredo community for the first time since news broke about a toxic chemical in the air.

On Sept. 15, the EPA will host a town hall to address the ethylene oxide being released from Midwest Sterilization Corporation.

The agency will also go over their action plan to address the risks posed by the commercial sterilizer.

This is the first time the EPA will speak directly to residents since multiple reports were released last year about the presence of the pollutant.

District Seven councilmember Vanessa Perez who represents the part of town most impacted by emissions is asking Laredo City Council to take action on the agency’s visit.

The topic will be brought up during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

