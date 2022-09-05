Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is already creating some heavy flooding for those who live in south Webb County.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning has been issued for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

Residents who live in Rio Bravo are already seeing some flooded streets.

Officials would like to remind residents to turn around, don’t drown.

