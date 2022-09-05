Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a serious accident in central Laredo Sunday evening.

The accident happened at the 4900 block of San Bernardo at around 6 p.m.

The driver of a car allegedly drove into the dining area of a Popeye’s restaurant.

According to reports, four people were taken to the hospital; two of them a 56-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man who were inside the restaurant at the time of the accident were taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

Two other woman, one 19 and one 60 were taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

