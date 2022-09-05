Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000.

That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house.

Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash houses in Texas.

Here in Laredo, agencies around town from Border Patrol, to DPS to the Constables Office have shut down a stash house at least once a week.

To be eligible for the cash rewards you can call 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

