Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B pill

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says rape victims in the State of Texas can take Plan B, known as the “Morning-after pill.”

His remarks follow the lone star state’s restrictive abortion trigger-law taking effect, which does not include exceptions for rape and incest.

The governor says rape victims can get a plan b pill if they access health care immediately after and report the crime to law enforcement.

The plan b emergency contraceptive is intended for use within 72 hours after sex but is most effective if taken within 24 hours.

Texas bars abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, prohibiting the procedure before many women even know they are pregnant.

