Laredoans spend Labor Day fishing at the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some celebrate Labor Day grilling or chilling by the pool, over a do dozen people decided to spend it down by the river to reel in the catch of the day.

A group of about 13 people decided to take advantage of the lovely Labor Day weather by fishing near Tres Laredos Park.

The recent rain has helped the water levels increase at the river which has created the perfect environment for catch and release fishing.

Local fisherman Ezequiel Vazquez says this was only his second time fishing, but he had a great time.

While the group only caught a few minnows and guppies, they still had fun taking in the scenery.

