Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Life Pregnancy Center wants to make parents and soon-to-be parents aware of services available to them.

Parents in need of supplies are encouraged to stop at the center for anything from formula to car seats.

Women can get a pregnancy test, parenting classes, as well as overall support at the center.

The center also thrives on donations.

Recently, they have received multiple offers that will increase the resources available including a mobile clinic and free testing.

Life Pregnancy Center Executive Director Cynthia Garduno says, “We got donated, by focus on the family, a $240,000 worth, fully-equipped, mobile clinic with sonogram machine, STD and STI on-site as well as a client advocate that is going to be rolling down the streets of Laredo helping and assisting our community, as well as on-site here at the center.”

The Life Pregnancy Center first opened its door in Nov. of 2016.

