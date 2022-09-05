Man dies in south Laredo house fire

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of one man.

The fire happened at a house at the 4600 block of Acerra at around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say a 66-year-old man identified as Daniel Pachuca died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

