Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of one man.
The fire happened at a house at the 4600 block of Acerra at around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Officials say a 66-year-old man identified as Daniel Pachuca died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
