Migrant crossings affecting landowners in Cotulla

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - From major cities to small towns, the migrant surge is felt across the State of Texas.

The impact has spread across those living along border towns from Laredo to Cotulla.

Cotulla has a population of over 4,000 people; others who live outside the town on acres of land.

While the surge of migrants is nothing new, there has been a spike in car chases, bailouts and even groups breaking into property.

Ben Valenzuela is a landowner who lives outside Cotulla.

He says despite the spike in crime, he is lucky.

He hasn’t seen a lot of crime at his ranch lately but there’s been damages to his property.

“Annually here lately with us and including our neighbors were looking at about 30 to 40,000 a year in damages in fencing and fencing supplies plus labor so that’s probably on the low end right now”, said Valenzuela.

The amount spent on repairs varies; however, this isn’t just his home but it’s an outfitter meaning it’s a hunting ranch.

Valenzuela says immigrants coming in through this ranch sometimes hide in deer blinds.

He recalls a time when hunters sitting in deer blinds saw a group of migrants across the ranch.

“There have been times where they are walking up to the feeders trying to pool corn out of them to eat corn, they will grab a hand full of corn and stick it in their pockets”, said Valenzuela.

At the ranch there are different types of animals, some exotic that need to be behind fences.

When migrants come through, Valenzuela says the migrants open the gates, the animals get out and Valenzuela is left looking for them.

Although he sympathizes with people looking for a better life, he says he still needs to protect his family from intruders.

“We had an instance where we had one of the guys that had been wanted, he was on the top 10 list for America’s Most Wanted and he bailed out the interstate on a property. He was probably sitting 15-20 yards from the road, and he was armed”, said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says when incidents like this happen, they call Border Patrol but lately, they have seen a big change, especially when officers respond.

“We’d have a decent response time probably within 15 to 20 minutes and now it gradually started getting longer and longer and now we are just down to where you make a call, and they are going to say there is nobody available, so you are pretty much on your own”, said Valenzuela.

It’s been a few days since the Cotulla Border Patrol Station recently made personnel changes in that area.

Many living in Cotulla and surrounding towns have said these changes will bring more challenges.

“We have a ranch that’s our yard, you know it’s no different from living in town or out here you know it’s still our yard. So, it’s much bigger but it just happens that ours comes with danger”, said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says they seek help from federal agencies but it’s not enough.

Ranchers like Valenzuela who live in the area can only protect their family and the land they call home.

Congressman Cuellar says he met with Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief Carl Landrum and the local Union President Hector Garza about the proposal of reassigning personnel from the Cotulla Station to the I-35 checkpoint and personnel from the I-35 checkpoint to the border to enhance security along the Rio Grande River.

