More construction and closures coming to Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More projects are coming to the Mines Road area which could lead to an even higher volume of traffic in the area.

Councilmember for District 7 Vanessa Perez says while Mines Road is managed by TxDOT, she does the most she can to help her constituents.

“At the moment, people are having to deal with increased congestion and all of these effects that come with the construction. But, at the same time, once that’s cleared away, the intention is that the roadway will function better and that the traffic will run smoother and clearer long term”, said Perez.

Drivers can expect more nighttime closures as more funding has been approved for transportation projects in Laredo.

For the next five days, motorists will see work along interstate 69 west for the next five days, as well as another road project coming to the city.

It’s part of the state’s ten-year plan to work in several highway projects in the city.

While that plan is in the works, officials say now they understand the nightmare that traffic can be on Mines Road.

“With gas prices right now, it’s very expensive to have your vehicle idling, and so I understand their concerns. I share them also”, said Perez.

All the work being done now is to benefit the future drivers of Laredo.

“They’re widening lanes, they’re working on the timing for the lighting, they are working on constructing the roadway in such a way that it becomes like a super road to eliminate left-hand turns. They have this whole plan that they’ve laid out, and all this money that they’re going to invest”, said Perez.

The announcement for the billion-dollar road project will be made by Congressman Cuellar on Tuesday at City Hall.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.