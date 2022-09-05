Shop Local
NASA confirms launch of Artemis One is off the table

By NBC News Channel
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a second scrubbed launch, NASA will not pursue a launch of Artemis One for the remainder of the launch period, which ends on Tuesday.

Future launch periods, including those in September and October, depend on what the team decides next week, but this results in a minimum of delays consisting of at least several weeks.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson reminded that the shuttle was sent back to the vehicle assembly building 20 times before it launched and noted that the cost of two scrubs is a lot less than a failure.

