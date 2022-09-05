NASA confirms launch of Artemis One is off the table

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a second scrubbed launch, NASA will not pursue a launch of Artemis One for the remainder of the launch period, which ends on Tuesday.

Future launch periods, including those in September and October, depend on what the team decides next week, but this results in a minimum of delays consisting of at least several weeks.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson reminded that the shuttle was sent back to the vehicle assembly building 20 times before it launched and noted that the cost of two scrubs is a lot less than a failure.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.