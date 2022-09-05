Sunnier Hotter Trend Begins Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains moist, a wind shift boundary aloft is helping to produce the rising air for scattered tall rain clouds to form. The upper level wind shift boundary will begin to exit our area after Tuesday, allowing drier air to filter in from the north on Wednesday. This will allow for more sunshine and higher temperatures Wednesday, and continuing through the weekend.

