Webb County Commissioner speaks about El Cenizo court ruling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County leaders are speaking out after a recent court ruling decided that the City of El Cenizo will hold elections.

Commissioner for Precinct One Jesse Gonzalez says he and his fellow commissioners were unaware that El Cenizo current Mayor Elsa Degollado and other representatives did not submit the city’s candidates’ ballot before the deadline.

Gonzalez says he’s satisfied with the judge’s ruling to have the city hold an election this year.

He adds that no representative in office should decide their stay or who should or should not participate.

“They were holding off the election process for an entire year, that means someone is serving for five years in office, and nobody can do that. Not only in Laredo or Webb County, but in the entire states. That is not the way you do things, I mean I wish that we all can say freely: oh, let me just stay another year, and the people won’t have an opportunity to participate in voting, but that’s not the way it works”, said Gonzalez.

Election Day takes place Nov. 8; however, candidates looking to run for the City of El Cenizo can still file until Sept. 12.

