Webb County Sheriff’s Office offers Alternative Incarceration Program

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A program to help prison inmates take part in productive activities is in full effect.

The Alternative Incarceration Program is a project spearheaded by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

It allows inmates to work for services that will give them credit hours for their sentences.

The office says these services come at zero cost to the taxpayers.

