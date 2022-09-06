An inside look at CBP Field Operations in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of people cross through our international bridges on a daily basis, but many don’t understand the process that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations has to go through.

CBP officers gave members of the media a glimpse into their operations and what it takes to do their job at our international bridges.

There are six ports of entry; four bridges, the railroad, and the airport, so they have a lot of ground to cover 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year.

For example, the agency went through the process of people driving through the bridge and what happens when they approach an agent.

At first inspection, officers have a minute to identify the person coming in and make sure they are not bringing in contraband.

If further inspection is needed, they will refer them to secondary inspection where officers have more time to conduct the search.

These officers are the only ones that have border search authority meaning they can go through your personal belongings without having probable cause.

CBP officials say at the end of the day they do these inspections to keep the country safe from any terrorists, weapons, narcotics, or criminals coming in.

Coming up on KGNS news at Ten, Lisely Garza speaks to officers about the penalties people can face if bring something illegal into the country.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.