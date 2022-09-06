Chicago officials seek help as Texas buses over migrants

CHICAGO, IL. (KGNS) - Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas.

A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city has not received an explanation from any Texas official and urged Governor Greg Abbott to collaborate on a more humane treatment of the immigrants.

Abbott is busing migrants who are in the country illegally from Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a strategy to share the influx of people who cross into his border state.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.