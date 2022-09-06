City Council to discuss the possibility of raising garbage collection fee

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of raising the garbage collection fee.

Members will also discuss the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) visit to the Gateway City after news broke about a toxic chemical in the air.

Plus, despite the recent rains, the Laredo Fire Chief and utilities director will talk about the drought conditions in the city.

There will also be a presentation on the city’s water master plan related to secondary water and impact fees.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday afternoon inside City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

