Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning warm and humid then becoming hot as we head into the afternoon hours we are expected to reach a high of 89 mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain .

Even though showers will be isolated to scattered and some spot will remain dry don’t forget to take your umbrella .

Tomorrow rain chance decrease and warm and drier air will rise highs back into the low to mid 90s with mostly to sunny skies .

Have a great Tuesday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Car crashes into Popeyes restaurant
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Beto O’Rourke visits Laredo
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Sunnier Hotter Trend Begins Wednesday
Rain Chances.
Cloudy Labor day
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Still a Chance for Scattered Showers Early Week
Humid day with a slight chance of rain.
A slight chance of rain .