LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning warm and humid then becoming hot as we head into the afternoon hours we are expected to reach a high of 89 mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain .

Even though showers will be isolated to scattered and some spot will remain dry don’t forget to take your umbrella .

Tomorrow rain chance decrease and warm and drier air will rise highs back into the low to mid 90s with mostly to sunny skies .

Have a great Tuesday.

