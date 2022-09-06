Shop Local
Emergency officials in Laredo keeping a close eye on river levels

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After weeks of dry weather, things are starting to look different down by the river.

On Tuesday morning, strong currents were reported along bridge one and two.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the river increased by eight feet later during the day, the levels went back down to six feet.

Although there is no immediate danger to the houses in the area, emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the levels.

If there are any changes in the future, they will alert the public.

