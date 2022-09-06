Gov. Abbott visits Laredo, touches on Uvalde’s first day of school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Laredo where he spoke about the work being done to expand broadband access across the state, including rural areas in the city and Webb County.

Aside from accepting an award as a ‘Broadband Trailblazer,’ Abbott spoke on the significance today is for the Uvalde community.

The morning of September 6, 2022, was the first time many survivors set foot inside classrooms since that violent attack back in May.

The governor reiterated that his priority was to ensure schools in Uvalde, as well as schools across the state, would be as safe as possible once students returned to school. After the school shooting at Robb Elementary School, Abbott issued directives to conduct school inspections all summer long to ensure that the best safety measures were being used.

Abbott said that a strong law enforcement presence was ready at the schools in Uvalde on the first day of classes. ”At the request of the mayor in Uvalde, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to deploy DPS troopers to all the schools in Uvalde to make sure that not only were they safe, but also the people attending those schools were safe,” said Abbott.

In response to Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arrendondo being fired, Abbott said the termination was appropriate since Arredondo did not follow protocol. Police procedures currently in place at schools across the country are to move in and confront an attacker without hesitation.

