Governor Abbott to receive Broadband Trailblazer Award in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Tuesday.

The governor is expected to receive the Broadband Trailblazer Award which is given by Texas Broadband now.

Abbott will meet with local business leaders and is expected to highlight the work being done across the state to expand broadband access and the economic benefits of increased connectivity for businesses and Texans.

He will also make remarks and will be presented with the award at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 3:15.

It will take place at the MileOne conference room located downtown at 1312 Houston Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.