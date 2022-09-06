Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Governor Abbott to receive Broadband Trailblazer Award in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Tuesday.

The governor is expected to receive the Broadband Trailblazer Award which is given by Texas Broadband now.

Abbott will meet with local business leaders and is expected to highlight the work being done across the state to expand broadband access and the economic benefits of increased connectivity for businesses and Texans.

He will also make remarks and will be presented with the award at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 3:15.

It will take place at the MileOne conference room located downtown at 1312 Houston Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Car crashes into Popeyes restaurant
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Beto O’Rourke visits Laredo
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo

Latest News

Gov. Abbott to visit Laredo
Gov. Abbott to visit Laredo
Migrant crossings affecting land owners in Cotulla
Migrant crossings affecting land owners in Cotulla
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Sunnier Hotter Trend Begins Wednesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast