Governor Abbott receives Broadband Trailblazer Award

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in the Gateway City where he had a meeting to the efforts of expanding broadband access across the state including rural areas in Laredo and Webb County.

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Abbott met with local business leaders at Mile One.

He talked about the economic benefits of increased connectivity for businesses and Texans.

During his visit, he also received the Broadband Trailblazer Award which is given by “Texas Broadband Now.”

The award recognizes the governor’s commitment to ensuring every Texan has access to high-speed and reliable internet access.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.