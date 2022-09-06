Laredo Cultural District to hold jazz concert in the garden

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - If you are in the mood for some good old fashion jazz music, then Tuesday night is your night!

Jazz in the Garden is hosting the Blue Note Fussion Band, a Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz Band.

The event is free and open to the public at gets underway at Casa Ortiz at 7 p.m.

Casa Ortiz is located downtown at 915 Zaragoza Street.

Jazz in the Garden is presented by the Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District.

