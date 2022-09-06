Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Laredo Cultural District to hold jazz concert in the garden

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - If you are in the mood for some good old fashion jazz music, then Tuesday night is your night!

Jazz in the Garden is hosting the Blue Note Fussion Band, a Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz Band.

The event is free and open to the public at gets underway at Casa Ortiz at 7 p.m.

Casa Ortiz is located downtown at 915 Zaragoza Street.

Jazz in the Garden is presented by the Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Car crashes into Popeyes restaurant
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande
Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande

Latest News

Scan receives funding for Mental Health Expansion Project
Scan receives funding for Mental Health Expansion Project
SCAN searching for volunteers to help sexual assault victims
Scan receives funding for Mental Health Expansion Project
Laredo Cultural District to hold jazz concert in the garden
Laredo Cultural District to hold jazz concert in the garden
LISD Board meeting
LISD Board to discuss health services and athletics program