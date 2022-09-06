Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

LISD Board to discuss health services and athletics program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss several issues on Tuesday as they gather for two meetings.

The first meeting is the student services committee where they will discuss the health services program, the fine arts program, and the athletics program.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m.

Then at 5:30 this afternoon, the board will meet for the accountability, compliance, and school safety meeting.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are the required school safety action steps that were taken over the summer.

Plus, the district’s emergency operations plan.

Both meetings will take place at the LISD Performing Arts Center meeting rooms located at 2400 San Bernardo.

