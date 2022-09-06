LISD schools go maroon for Uvalde community

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -As the Uvalde community continues to heal from the immense tragedy that they suffered three months ago, several school districts across the state are showing their support for the city.

Students and teachers at Milton Elementary School dressed in maroon to stand by the Uvalde community.

On Tuesday, several school districts across the State of Texas took part in the movement to wear maroon in solidarity for the kids returning to the classrooms in the grieving city.

This comes after three months since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Milton is just one of many schools in Laredo that decided to take part in the initiative.

