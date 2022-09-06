LISD shows support for Uvalde by going maroon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of schools across the country are standing with Uvalde as Uvalde Consolidated ISD returned to the classrooms.

Both LISD and UISD showed their support for their fellow peers during this difficult time.

Well wishes flew to Uvalde from all across Texas including here in Laredo.

Laredo ISD made sure to hold tributes for their neighboring school district by wearing maroon which is the official color of U.C.I.S.D. and students were more than happy to show their love and support.

“I would basically tell them that there’s nothing to worry about. You have the support of everybody else and you should not be scared”, said local student Julieta Tobias.

The tragedy that happened at Robb Elementary School back in May was a tragedy that was also felt by Laredo students.

“When I found out, I felt very sorry for those parents, those mothers, those fathers, and those siblings that loved their brother, sister. I feel sorry for them because it’s a kid loss, it’s a human loss. They probably feel very sad, I feel very sad personally”, said local student Jose Amaro.

The tragedy has spiked conversations about school safety and what teachers and students should do if they are ever in that situation.

“I would run to the nearest teacher, or my teacher, and tell them that there’s somebody in our campus, in our school, with a weapon”, said Amaro.

“I think I should first run to the closest teacher and tell them. Because I should not try to do something by myself because I am a kid and I should go with authorities first”, said Tobias.

Students at Milton Elementary say that wearing maroon shows their support to students in Uvalde and reminds them they are not alone.

Meanwhile, Principal Cecilia McGee says the community of schools across Texas is always together and supportive of each other.

“We want them to know that we love them, we support them, we understand how they feel, we are here for them, and as part of the community of texas, we won’t forget them. We pray for the victims, and their families, all the time. And so, we’re here for you”, said McGee.

And from this devastating situation, the best they can do is learn from it and be thankful every day.

McGee says this incident made her realize how precious life is and how valuable time is as well as the impact the students have on the community.

“It also made us become more aware of our campus, of our building, of our surroundings. It gave us the opportunity to talk about these things with students so that, God forbid, this ever happens in our community or closer in Laredo, we’re prepared to handle it”, said McGee.

Throughout the summer both United and Laredo I.S.D. held safety drills.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.