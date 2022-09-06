Shop Local
Nearly a foot of rain reported in Rio Bravo

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RIO BRAVO, Tex. (KGNS) - The recent rain has caused flooding in the streets of Rio Bravo. Although, the flooding was not as severe as weeks ago, the Rio Bravo Fire Department said three of their streets got over a foot of water.

Earlier in 2022, several areas in town were flooded for more than three days. The Rio Bravo Fire Department fire chief, Juan C. Gonzalez, said they are trying to make sure they are prepared in case of a massive flooding event. “Usually when we get the alert of a major storm, we start advising the people that if your house gets flooded, take off. Don’t wait until the last minute,” said Gonzalez.

If Webb County residents ever need to evacuate or need rescue assistance, they are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 956 523-4408.

