Scan receives funding for Mental Health Expansion Project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Webb County residents will get some much-needed behavioral care through SCAN’s Frontera HIV and Mental Health Expansion Project.

The project will receive 1.9 million dollars over the next four years from the substance abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The funding will support the treatment of nearly 400 Webb County residents who meet the criteria.

Congressman Henry Cuellar made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Scan facility located at 1605 Saldaña Avenue.

