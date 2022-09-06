A Stretch of Sunnier, Hotter Weather Begins Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above south Texas is still fairly moist, and a wave in the upper level wind flow will move above our area late Wednesday. This will mean a slim shower chance late Wednesday afternoon. We will see a bit more of the sun and warm into the low 90′s. After the wave exits Wednesday night, a period of sunnier and hotter afternoons will occur from Thursday into early next week.

