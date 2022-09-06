Taco Bell to celebrate the return of Mexican Pizza with a musical

LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - Mexican pizza is not just a meal, it’s also a source of entertainment.

Taco Bell is not only bringing the popular item back to its menu permanently on Sept. 15.

The fast-food giant also says “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will debut on that same date.

Taco Bell made the announcement on social media this weekend.

The musical will air exclusively on TikTok.

Officials describe the musical as a harrowing story about the fight to bring back the Mexican pizza.

Dolly Parton made a cameo in the clip.

She shared an image of the musical script on social media.

