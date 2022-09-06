Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

TxDOT to receive $1.6 billion dollars for transportation projects in Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A total of $1.6 billion dollars will be going to Laredo for transportation funding.

The funds are authorized through the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program.

The state funding includes 16 highway projects in Laredo that will be under construction over the next 10 years.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says the funds will help expand I-35 to six lanes up until mile marker 26.

“We want to do a val-road from the Mines Road over to 35, the Vallecillo. It’s monies that we’re getting from the state, federal dollars, but I also put an earmark for 3 million dollars to make sure that Vallecillo Project that will relieve a lot of the pressure people are feeling right now in the Mines Road, so it can do directly from the Mines Road directly to 35″, said Cuellar.

The two projects that will begin construction in Aug. of 2023 will be the expansion of Loop 20 and connecting Mines Road to I-35.

