City council discusses water drought contingency plan

City Fire Department Chief Guillermo Heard says it’s important to stay in phase two for the moment.
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The city of Laredo held its council meeting, where Vidal Rodriguez led as the Mayor Pro-Tempore, absenting current mayor Pete Saenz.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, such as: the city’s new sports complex management, the environmental protection agency’s arrival, among others.

However, one topic outstood them the most: the ongoing drought conditions.

Arturo Garcia, city utilities director alongside Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Department Chief Guillermo Heard, led the discussion on the current water conservation.

The city officials say although the Amistad reservoir increased nine inches of water, the recent rainfall has not been enough.

Chief Heard recommended for the city to remain in stage two of the city’s water conservation plan, as the city has been in stage two since August.

“Mandatory watering schedule, that’s the biggest thing in between stage one and stage two. We recommended to council last time because that the rate that the Amistad reservoir was decreasing was better to be pro-active than re-active”, says Chief Heard.

As the irrigation schedule continues, the city officials remind the community to follow the rules:

- If the last digit of your address is an even number: you can only water your plants on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

- If the last digit of your address is an odd number: you can only water your plants on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The city adds there are other ways to conserve water:

- Turning off water while brushing your teeth.

- Cutting down on shower time.

- Not letting water run while washing dishes.

It is recommended that people should keep following the rules, in order to avoid paying heavy fines.

Irrigation Schedule
