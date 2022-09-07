City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City Council has voted for the water conservation to stay, and it could go on for months.

While recent rainfall has helped our Amistad Reservoir, it’s still not enough.

City of Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says it’s important for the public to understand that even though the water levels have gone up, we must conserve our only source of water.

Stage 2 restricts irrigation, washing mobiles and refilling pools after 8 a.m. and before 8 p.m. but not only that; if your home address ends in an even number, you are only allowed to water your lawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.

If you address ends in an odd number, you are only allowed to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

City officials say their priority is informing everyone about the restrictions and they ask for everyone’s participation.

City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says he has seen some residents who are not following the city’s irrigation schedule.

Garcia warns that if drought conditions in the city don’t get any better, and if residents continue to waste water, we could remain in stage two for months.

“I would say that we should be in this maybe for another month or so for right now. But this could last another year. We could be in stage 2 for a year”, said Garcia.

And while the city says prevention comes first, they will issue up to two warnings to anyone wasting water.

If it continues to be a problem, you can receive a $500 citation.

Residents can also report any water wasting by calling 3-1-1.

For the full list of restrictions click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.