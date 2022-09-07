Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Therapy dogs accompany Uvalde students on first day of school

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ULVADE, TX. (CNN) - Students in Uvalde, Texas returned to the classrooms Tuesday but unlike most places in the country, it was not a joyous first day back to school.

Students and staff are still grieving after a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary that happened back in May.

To help kids cope with their stress and anxiety, therapy dogs also headed to the classrooms.

It was a small gesture to help them feel more comfortable and at ease on a day that might be scary for some.

