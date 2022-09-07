Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion

Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion
Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’ve driven on I-35, you’ll hit the checkpoint, but pretty soon, it will get a much-needed update.

When first built, the checkpoint could handle over 4,000 vehicles a day. That number has skyrocketed to 15,000 a day. Half of those are all types of 18-wheelers, carrying a variety amount of cargo.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said, they are working with TxDOT on the details regarding the update. “We’re really excited because it will move traffic a lot faster, especially commercial, for people going into the San Antonio area. The other thing is that we’ll add new technology, monies for new technology. We have to have something that will handle the 15,000 cars and trailers that pass every single day,” said Cuellar.

Security updates will also be included.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Emergency officials keeping an eye on river
Emergency officials in Laredo keeping a close eye on river levels

Latest News

City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
Fire officials investigating deadly house fire in south Laredo
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
New COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Laredo
New COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Laredo