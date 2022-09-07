Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’ve driven on I-35, you’ll hit the checkpoint, but pretty soon, it will get a much-needed update.

When first built, the checkpoint could handle over 4,000 vehicles a day. That number has skyrocketed to 15,000 a day. Half of those are all types of 18-wheelers, carrying a variety amount of cargo.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said, they are working with TxDOT on the details regarding the update. “We’re really excited because it will move traffic a lot faster, especially commercial, for people going into the San Antonio area. The other thing is that we’ll add new technology, monies for new technology. We have to have something that will handle the 15,000 cars and trailers that pass every single day,” said Cuellar.

Security updates will also be included.

