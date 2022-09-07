Shop Local
Encinal Police face daily challenges due to lack of manpower

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - A week ago, we told you about the challenges of a small police department right off I-35.

The town of Encinal only has over a thousand people living there. Even though it’s a small community, they experience major crime almost daily. Some of the crime that goes on in the town of Encinal are vehicle pursuits, bailout, and stolen vehicles.

The Encinal Police Department is made up of seven officers, meaning they have a lot of work on their hands. They patrol a 10 to 12-mile radius on Interstate 35 and 8 miles east and west on Highway 44.

In 2022, Encinal police reported apprehending 214 undocumented immigrants. They have also reported 29 vehicle pursuits in their jurisdiction.

The city of Encinal said they try to help the police department by applying for state and federal grants for officers to work overtime, all in an effort to get more manpower.

