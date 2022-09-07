Guess who’s back

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning we are in the middle of the week and yes you guessed it right the heat is back .

Few clouds this morning then it will become mostly sunny with a high of 93.

Tonight warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies .

There wont be much of a change for the remainder of the week; mostly to sunny skies highs will be in the 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Yesterday some areas did receive rainfall and some remained dry. Total rainfall we got here at the station from yesterday sixty-three hundredths of an inch of rain .

Have a wonderful Wednesday.

